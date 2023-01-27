Add ULTRALOQ’s U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi 6-in-1 Smart Lock to your front door for $199.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Door Sensor for $199.69 shipped. Normally going for $249, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price we last tracked in November. While this lock has gone for as much as $299, it has more regularly stayed around $249. This 6-in-1 lock brings a built-in fingerprint scanner alongside the ability to unlock via a smartphone over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth including both auto proximity and shake-to-open options to your front door. You’ll also have a mechanical key as a backup if you ever need to get in without electronic means. The companion app will allow you to set up temporary unlock options for guests as well as enable automatic locking when you leave the door. The unit also features an IP65 weather- and dust-proof design with a lifetime mechanical warranty. Head below for more.

While this will add smart lock functionality to your door, you may just want a camera instead. In that case, you could grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $45. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Looking to add some other cameras to monitor your property? We’re currently tracking the TP-Link Kasa 2K Wired Outdoor Security Camera for $40, the new all-time low. Here you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription Kasa offers or on a local microSD card. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Smart Door Lock features:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with built-in WiFi. No extra hub required. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.

Smart Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks if your door closes with door sensor and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. Works with Smartthings and IFTTT. Compatible with Apple Watch.

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!