Affordable backup storage awaits with WD’s 2TB My Passport HDD from under $57 shipped

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive from $56.85 shipped with various colorways now marked down. Regularly $74 these days and currently marked down to $70 directly from Western Digital, this is the first notable price drop since Black Friday last year and the best we can find. It is also the lowest total we have tracked in well over a year at Amazon. We are also seeing the 4TB ultra model in silver at $103.73, down from the $125 or more it typically fetches for the best price in over a year at Amazon. It certainly won’t run as fast as a portable SSD, but it’s also a far more affordable option that makes for an economical backup and archival drive. It delivers USB 3.0 action, can be reformatted for quick Time Machine backups, and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best prices you’ll find on a 2TB portable HDD from a trusted brand like this. Even the usually rock-bottom Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive is selling for $62 shipped right now. If you’re in the marked for some affordable backup storage and the like, today’s My Passport offer is worth a look.

However, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest in portable storage, solid-state is the way to go and the newest model from SanDisk is now at its best price yet. Over the weekend we saw the 2TB variant hit a new low, followed by the 1TB option this morning, with up to 2,700MB/s speeds, Thunderbolt connectivity, and more. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive features:

Software for device management and backup with password protection. (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port (5Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

3-year limited warranty

