SanDisk’s latest 2TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt portable SSD hits new all-time low at $380, more

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 2TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt Solid-State Drive for $379.99 shipped. This model released for the first time back in October at $450 as the latest in SanDisk’s professional lineup. After seeing its very first price drop to $400 at the top of the year, it has now fallen to a new Amazon all-time low at $70 off the going rate. The 1TB is also still at the best price we have tracked at $279.99 shipped. Delivering notable 2,700MB/s transfer rates, the PRO-G40 features dual mode Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB-C (10Gb/s) connectivity we just recently put to the test. It also sports a cool aluminum core to act as a sort of heatsink during longer transfers alongside a rugged build with a metal and rubberized shell, IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000-pound crush resistance, and 3-meter drop resistance. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review and below for more.

You’re certainly paying a premium for one of SanDisk’s fastest portable solid-state solutions to date up above – you can land a 4TB model of the popular SanDisk USB 3.2 Gen 2 Extreme variant on sale for $320 right now. But for something even more affordable, the perfectly capable Kingston XS2000 2,000MB/s 1TB Portable SSD is a notable option that’s nearly as fast and currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $100.

Dropping down even lower than that, you can also land Lexar’s 512GB 2,000MB/s RGB option on sale for $76.50 shipped. This is another Amazon all-time low that delivers the best price we have tracked on the metal sandblasted gaming storage device – also works with any other kind of file – alongside built-in lighting and notable speeds. Take a closer look at the deal details and specs right here.

SanDisk Professional 2TB PRO-G40 SSD features:

Super-fast speeds up to 2700MB/s(1) read and 1900MB/s(1) write with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), capable of moving 50GB in 1 minute or less

Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)

Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)

Ultra-rugged design with high-level IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and 3m drop resistance (On a carpeted concrete floor.)

Cool aluminum core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!