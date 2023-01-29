SanDisk’s latest 2TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt portable SSD hits new all-time low at $380, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $450 From $280
SanDisk PRO-G40 portable SSD

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 2TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt Solid-State Drive for $379.99 shipped. This model released for the first time back in October at $450 as the latest in SanDisk’s professional lineup. After seeing its very first price drop to $400 at the top of the year, it has now fallen to a new Amazon all-time low at $70 off the going rate. The 1TB is also still at the best price we have tracked at $279.99 shipped. Delivering notable 2,700MB/s transfer rates, the PRO-G40 features dual mode Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB-C (10Gb/s) connectivity we just recently put to the test. It also sports a cool aluminum core to act as a sort of heatsink during longer transfers alongside a rugged build with a metal and rubberized shell, IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000-pound crush resistance, and 3-meter drop resistance. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review and below for more. 

You’re certainly paying a premium for one of SanDisk’s fastest portable solid-state solutions to date up above – you can land a 4TB model of the popular SanDisk USB 3.2 Gen 2 Extreme variant on sale for $320 right now. But for something even more affordable, the perfectly capable Kingston XS2000 2,000MB/s 1TB Portable SSD is a notable option that’s nearly as fast and currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $100

Dropping down even lower than that, you can also land Lexar’s 512GB 2,000MB/s RGB option on sale for $76.50 shipped. This is another Amazon all-time low that delivers the best price we have tracked on the metal sandblasted gaming storage device – also works with any other kind of file – alongside built-in lighting and notable speeds. Take a closer look at the deal details and specs right here

SanDisk Professional 2TB PRO-G40 SSD features:

  • Super-fast speeds up to 2700MB/s(1) read and 1900MB/s(1) write with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), capable of moving 50GB in 1 minute or less
  • Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)
  • Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)
  • Ultra-rugged design with high-level IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and 3m drop resistance (On a carpeted concrete floor.)
  • Cool aluminum core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add a collection of non-fiction reads to your Kindle eB...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellu...
Add Blue’s Yeti X Professional USB Condenser Micr...
Prime members can grab ELEGOO’s Mars 2 Pro Resin ...
Save over $1,000 on Samsung’s 2022 model 75-inch ...
HYPER’s 4-in-1 MagSafe stand charges iPhone, AirP...
Save 23% on TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Sproggiwood, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments