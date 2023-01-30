Save 41% on ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 3D Printer in return to the all-time low of $340

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering its latest Photon Mono X2 3D Resin Printer for $339.99 shipped. Normally going for $580, this 41% discount, or $240 in savings, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only once before. Coming equipped with a 9.1-inch monochrome 4K+ LCD and the ANYCUBIC LighTurbo light source featuring UV LEDs below lenses, you get a more uniform exposure for your prints at a higher resolution. ANYCUBIC also implemented a dual linear rail system for the Z axis to ensure stability while raising your models during printing. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin with higher resolution and detailed models, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station 2.0 for $140. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

Depending on the size of your model, it may take hours to print and you may want to have some way to entertain yourself in the meantime. In that case, be sure to check out these deals on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 devices starting from $500. Leading the way is the entry-level iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB marked down at $500, matching the all-time low. Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 3D Resin Printer features:

【4K+ HD Resolution】, Anycubic Photon Mono X2 adopts 4096 x 2560 4K+ high resolution, ensures vivid reproduction of 3d model. Compared with ordinary RGB screen, the 9.1-inch monochrome screen not only prolongs the life of the screen, but also meets the printing needs of large-size models

【Dual Linear Rail】ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 3d resin printer uses a dual linear rail and POM clearance nut combined with a vibration absorption structure to ensure z-axis operation accuracy and allow users to effectively eliminate layer lines.

【Great Slicer Compatibility】ANYCUBIC resin 3d printer is fully compatible with ANYCUBIC Photon Workshop, Chitu and LycheeSlicer, support 8X anti-aliasing, very easy to use, bringing you a comfortable printing experience(this printer does not support Anycubic Cloud service).

