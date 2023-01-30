Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 delivers an even more compelling iPadOS experience at $99 off

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 was nearly entirely absent from last year’s holiday shopping discounts due to stock shortages, but now starting the week Amazon and Best Buy are giving you a chance to save on the popular form-factor. Courtesy of both retailers, the entry-level iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB is now down to $499.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. You’d more regularly pay $599, with today’s offer landing at a match of the all-time low with $99 in savings in tow. It matches our previous mention, and is a rare chance to save over the past several months. Elevated storage capacities and Wi-Fi + cellular models are also seeing $99 discounts, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead discounts.

A new work week is now underway, and our Apple guide is packed with some fresh discounts now that the ball is rolling today. There are some price cuts up for grabs on even more capable M2 iPad Pros, not to mention the latest MacBooks and Mac mini and so much more.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!