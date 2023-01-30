Score 2TB of heatsink-equipped Gen4 CORSAIR internal SSD for $180 (Amazon all-time low)

CORSAIR MP600 PRO

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped. This model launched in 2021 at $370 and has most recently been selling in the $220 range or so at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. Alongside its PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface, this model clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. Equipped with an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader to “disperse heat and reduce throttling,” it is as ready for your next PC battlestation upgrade as it is for PS5. It is designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at the user experience in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

For comparison’s sake, it will cost you $200 for 2TB of Samsung 980 PRO and even more than that for WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD. But if a more casual solution without the heatsink will get the job done for you, this Crucial P3 2TB is worth consideration at $114 shipped. It isn’t quite as new and is specifically geared towards less pro-grade PC builds, but it will get the job done for less. 

If it’s the portable gaming storage you’re after, this ongoing price drop on Lexar’s 512GB sandblasted 2,000MB/s RGB model should at least be on your radar. Lexar’s latest lineup of portable SSDs deliver notable value for the price with speeds like that and we are now tracking all-time low pricing to get in at the best deals yet. All of the details you need on this price drop are waiting in our previous coverage. Plus, you’ll find even more portable SSD deals right here

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 SSD features:

  • Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
  • High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.
  • Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.
  • Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

