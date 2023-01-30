Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off denim, t-shirts, jackets, more from $5

Levi’s is currently having its Warehouse Event that’s offering up to 75% off best-selling denim, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 30% off orders of $125 or more. Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $98. The slim leg is highly flattering and the hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. It’s available in a medium wash that’s nice for everyday wear and it’s classic to be styled for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Old Navy’s latest spring deals with pricing starting at just $9.

