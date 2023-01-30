Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off denim, t-shirts, jackets, more from $5

Levi’s is currently having its Warehouse Event that’s offering up to 75% off best-selling denim, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 30% off orders of $125 or more. Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $98. The slim leg is highly flattering and the hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. It’s available in a medium wash that’s nice for everyday wear and it’s classic to be styled for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans $33 (Orig. $98)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $17 (Orig. $70)
- Sherpa Trucker Jacket $38 (Orig. $108)
- 502 Taper Flex Jeans $33 (Orig. $98)
- Wellthread 551 Z Straight Jeans $49 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $37 (Orig. $108)
- 711 Skinny Jeans $33 (Orig. $98)
- 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans $15 (Orig. $70)
- High Waisted Shorts $21 (Orig. $60)
- Ex-boyfriend Trucker Jacket $33 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Old Navy’s latest spring deals with pricing starting at just $9.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!