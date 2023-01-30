Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off denim, t-shirts, jackets, more from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
75% off from $5

Levi’s is currently having its Warehouse Event that’s offering up to 75% off best-selling denim, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 30% off orders of $125 or more. Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $98. The slim leg is highly flattering and the hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. It’s available in a medium wash that’s nice for everyday wear and it’s classic to be styled for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Old Navy’s latest spring deals with pricing starting at just $9.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Teslagrad, Un...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro now start fro...
Potensic’s latest Atom SE 4K drone captures 12MP ...
Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 4 $15, Bio...
Old Navy takes 50% off all t-shirts and 30% off your or...
Influx of PlayStation 5 console stock on the way to var...
Score 2TB of heatsink-equipped Gen4 CORSAIR internal SS...
LEGO continues to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments