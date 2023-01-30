Old Navy takes 50% off all t-shirts and 30% off your order with deals starting from $9

Old Navy updates your wardrobe with new spring arrivals starting at just $9. Plus, save 50% off all t-shirts and 30% off your order. No code needed. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 3-Pack of Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-Shirts that are marked down to $19, which is $20 off the original rate. These t-shirts are phenomenal for everyday wear and can be worn throughout any season. You can choose from an array of color options and it has a relaxed worn-in feel for added comfort. With over 700 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack $19 (Orig. $39)
- Straight Ultimate Built-In Flex Chino Pants $35 (Orig. $50)
- French Terry Polo Pullover Sweater $24 (Orig. $40)
- 90s Straight Built-In Flex Jeans $39 (Orig. $55)
- Dynamic Fleece Straight-Leg Sweatpants $27 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fitted Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit $12 (Orig. $25)
- Oversized Bomber Jacket $31 (Orig. $60)
- Vintage T-Shirt $9 (Orig. $17)
- EveryWear Slub-Knit Long-Sleeved T-Shirt $7 (Orig. $15)
- First Layer Rib-Knit Tank Top 3-Pack $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
