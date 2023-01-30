Old Navy takes 50% off all t-shirts and 30% off your order with deals starting from $9

Ali Smith -
FashionOld Navy
50% off from $9

Old Navy updates your wardrobe with new spring arrivals starting at just $9. Plus, save 50% off all t-shirts and 30% off your order. No code needed. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 3-Pack of Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-Shirts that are marked down to $19, which is $20 off the original rate. These t-shirts are phenomenal for everyday wear and can be worn throughout any season. You can choose from an array of color options and it has a relaxed worn-in feel for added comfort. With over 700 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns for Spring.

