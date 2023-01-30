Do you have little ones? Top baby items of 2023: Strollers, loungers, play kits, more

Do you have an upcoming shower to attend or have little ones of your own? We’re rounding up some of the top baby products of 2022; whether you’re a professional at parenting or expecting your first child, we have gear that you will love. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks and you will want to check out our news guide for the latest here.

Snuggle Me Organics Lounger

One of the most hyped baby items of this year is the Snuggle Me Infant Lounger, which has 4,000+ 5 star reviews. This unique lounging pad – that was created by a mom of seven – is designed to hug your baby’s full body and creates a snuggling sensation that is highly effective at calming and comforting your baby when you need an extra set of hands. One of the best features is that it’s completely washable and it was designed to be easy to carry from room to room. This lounger offers multi-stage support (0-9+months), like propped tummy time for older babies and supported seating for infants. They also have an array of colors and patterns for each child. Even better, Snuggle Me is currently having a Warehouse Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

Wonder Wagon

Another baby item that is a must-have for multiple children is the Wonder Fold Wagon. This is the ultimate kid-transport system as well as an on-the-go playpen. The best thing about the Wonderfold Wagon is it grows with your family and there are two or four seat styles available; it’s also convenient because it can fit into small spaces, such as your car trunk. The all-terrain wheels make it easy to maneuver, and it has a removable canopy with an adjustable design for ultimate sun protection. Finally, it has an easy to use, one-step foot brake as well as ample storage space that includes pockets on all sides. Pricing starts at $289 shipped and varies per series.

Little Partners Learning Tower

The Little Partners Learning Tower is a fantastic choice for little ones. “It was carefully designed to provide a secure environment to stimulate a child’s imagination and allow it to blossom.” This tower is at counter height making it a nice option for little hands to help with cooking or activities. Designed to meet the needs of young toddlers 2 years and up and up to 250 lbs. It’s available in six color options and features over 600 positive reviews, with a 4.8 star rating and is priced right under $200.

Baby Carrier

Easily carry your baby in the Baby Carrier by BabyBjörn. This baby carrier was made for comfort with an ergonomic, user-friendly, and flexible baby carrier in soft 3D mesh that’s highly breathable for your baby. It was designed to be simple to put on and take off, and the two-part design makes it easy to lift out your sleeping child. It also has back support, a waist belt, and padded shoulder straps, as well. This carrier also grows with your family and can be used by newborns up to 7 and up to the age of 15 months, or 26 lbs. This carrier is priced at $175 and would make a fantastic gift idea for a new parent.

Lovevery Play Kits

One of my personal favorite items of 2022 is the Lovevery Play Kits. In case you’re not familiar with Lovevery, these play kits are designed to support your child’s learning during important developmental windows with play essentials that are tailored to their exact stage. They have kids starting from newborn all the way up to 3 years and ship every two months. All of the toys and activities are made of the highest quality and with over 16,000 positive reviews, these play kits are rated 4.9/5 stars.

Kyte Baby Sleep Sack

Finally, the Kyte Baby Sleep Sack is a must-have for any baby. This best-selling sleep bag is a wearable blanket that helps baby fall asleep and is a safe way of having your baby sleep. It’s also diaper change friendly, temperature-regulating, and designed with a soft bamboo material that’s machine-washable. They have slightly weighted designs as well and come in an array of colors and patterns.

