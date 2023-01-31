Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 returns to all-time low today at $35 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering its Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming media player for $34.99 shipped. The regularly $55 Amazon streamer is now 36% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Not only is this deal matching our previous mention, but this is also on par with last year’s Black Friday and Prime Day offers and has never gone for less directly on Amazon. Including the Alexa voice remote, this model also features some enhancements over the more affordable Amazon offerings, like Wi-Fi 6 support and a setup “40% more powerful” than Fire TV Stick 4K – a device that will cost you $50 right now. Joining direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, it supports picture-in-picture views of your Amazon smart home gear feeds, TV pass through control, Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If you’re just looking for a quick and easy way to update and aging display with some smart features, the Fire TV Stick Lite might do the trick. This one won’t deliver the upgraded Wi-Fi 6 or 4K video support, but it also comes in at $5 less. Having said that, for just $5 more it might be worth bumping up to the far more premium option above for some folks anyway.

If you’re just looking to upgrade your remote action, Amazon’s latest pro-grade Alexa model is now seeing its very first price drop. Having just launched back in September, the new backlit controller works with a number of Fire TV experiences out there, including several third-party 4K displays making use of Amazon’s entertainment platform, and you can get all of the details you need on this price drop as part of yesterday’s coverage right here.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most affordable Fire TV streaming stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Great for new users – Start streaming with access to over 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Easy to set up, stays hidden – Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs.

