Amazon’s new backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro sees first price drop down to $30 shipped

First introduced and launched after Amazon’s big showcase back in September, we are now tracking the first price drop on its new Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Regularly $35, you can now score nearly 15% off at $29.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s the same price you’ll pay for the previous-generation standard edition model. Leveraging built-in remote locator tech, users can just say “Alexa, find my remote” to any other Alexa gear to pin down its location. Other features include motion-activated backlit buttons, a pair of customizable triggers to create your own shortcuts, a dedicated headphone button “that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast,” and compatibility with a wide-range of Fire TV products. Additional details on that and more below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal not only delivers the first price drop, but it also brings the price on the new pro model down to the same thing you’ll pay for the standard Amazon voice remote. If you’re looking to enhance your Fire TV experience with the latest pro variant, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets from an Amazon Alexa remote.

But if you’re into upgrading your entire 4K display, we are now tracking a plethora of deals ahead of Super Bowl LVII including this morning’s offers on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV. As for the Fire TVs, Amazon’s latest is still on sale right here at $250 off alongside a shire software models form LG, Samsung, Sony, and much more. Browse through everything in our previous roundup.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

