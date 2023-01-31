ASUS’ ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack at new low of $400 (Save $130)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $530, this $130 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for the Wi-Fi 6E model. Previously we have seen it go down to $450 but today’s deal drops it to $50 lower. Coming with two mesh units, you’ll be able to cover up to 5,500-square feet in Wi-Fi 6E wireless internet with the ASUS Router app assisting in setup and network management. The separate bands this router works with can have unique SSIDs or one to cover all of them for a unified network with Alexa and IFTTT integrations allowing for additional network controls. Head below for more.

One of the unique features of many ASUS routers, including the mesh system above, is the AiMesh system which allows different routers to work together to form a mesh network. So even if you don’t have the cash to grab a mesh setup right now, you could pick up the ASUS AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit Router for $90 and later expand its coverage with the AiMesh system. This ASUS router option uses Wi-Fi 6 to improve wireless network throughput while also reducing latency for a better mobile experience. You’ll have up to 3,500-square feet of coverage with this unit with the same router mobile app making setup and network management simple.

With your upgraded Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in smart home devices having better connections. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System marked down to $60, the new low price. The lightstrip included here is really best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting.

ASUS ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Next-Gen WiFi Standard – Wi-Fi 6E tri-band mesh WiFi system boosts speeds up to 6600 Mbps, with coverage up to 5500 square feet

Maximum Capacity – New 6 GHz frequency band with wider channels and higher capacity delivers higher performance, lower latency, and less interference.

More Privacy, Anywhere – Instant Guard gives you one-click secure internet access via ZenWiFi ET8 from anywhere in the world

Ultra-Stable Connection – New 6 GHz band ensures stable backhaul connection between nodes as no legacy device interference

