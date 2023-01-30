Govee’s regularly $100 DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System marked down to low of $60

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System for $59.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. Similarly to its pro version, you will have a camera that looks at the colors on your monitor and changes the RGBIC LED lightstrip to cast ambient lighting on your wall. The lightstrip included here is really best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $27 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Looking to grab a smart night light as well? We’re still tracking the Govee RGBIC Smart Night Light marked down to $50, the lowest price we can find. This hybrid nightstand companion is described as an RGBIC ambient light, sleep sound machine, alarm clock, and Bluetooth speaker in one. There are 21 built-in sounds to choose from, 54 animated scene modes for the multi-color light (you can tap the top of the egg design for various lighting effects as well), stream songs over Bluetooth, and it ships with the charging base. Like most Govee smart lighting solutions, the app allows for a plethora of customizations – users can use a feature called finger sketch to effectively design their own light patterns and the like, for example.

Govee DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView is our innovative technology for providing lighting that reacts and color matches all the entertainment you love, no matter movies, TV, sports, streaming, or even gaming. DreamView uses intelligent algorithms to perceive the colors and sounds of your content in-depth, breaking down the walls between your content and backlighting, extending your entertainment beyond the screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!