Pad & Quill’s elegant handmade leather desk pads and trays now up to 40% off

Pad & Quill is now offering some notable price drops on its leather desk accessories. The range of desktop add-ons brings a touch of the brand’s artisan leather craft treatment to your workspace with the large desk pad, paper and accessory trays, mouse pad, and more. Everything will drop 20% with the code you’ll find below, however the promo code can also be stacked on top of the buy three and get 25% off deal we are tracking right now on the official site. Head below for more the discount code and more details.

Everything you find on this landing page, including all of the aforementioned products, are eligible for the discounts today. All of the items will drop 20% at checkout with free shipping (outside of the leather AirTag cases) using code PQ20 at checkout. However, you can sweeten the deal with a more complete desk makeover today as well.

Adding any three of the desk items found on this page will knock 25% off your total order. And then you can can also apply the code above to take an additional 20% off that for a total of up to 40% in savings.

For example, adding the Large Leather Desk Organizer Tray, Large Leather Desk Pad, and Small Leather Desk Organizer Tray to your cart would normally run you $379. But with the B3G25% off offer and the code above, your total will drop to $227.34 shipped. While certainly not inexpensive either way, you’ll be well on your way to a particularly elegant and almost presidential desk/office setup.

For some more high-tech ways to upgrade your work surface, check out the Valentine’s Day price drop now live on unique ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat from Journey. We had a chance to go hands-on with this new accessory – it’s still under my keyboard as we speak – and you can land 20% off right now for the holidays.

Pad & Quill Large Leather Desk Pad features:

Your workspace should be a happy place. After all, you spend a lot of your time there and accomplish some pretty important things. Elevate your desk space from just ok to something that is really you. Our Leather Desk Pad adds an element of sophistication and a touch of class, as well as superior functionality. Full-grain American leather, suede backing, and copper rivets provide not only an organic backdrop to a technological space, but it also makes for a tactile experience that is arresting to the senses. The leather and copper rivets will age with time, they will tell your story and become as unique as you are. The tech that sits on it may come and go with upgrades, but our Leather Desk Blotter only looks better with age, making this and heirloom quality product.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!