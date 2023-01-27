Journey Valentine’s Day sale now live with 20% off MagSafe gear, charging desk mats, more

Journey has now launched another wide-ranging sale as part of its Valentine’s Day event. The brand hit our radar in a major way over the last year or so with its leather iPhone 14 cases, unique ALTI charging desk mat, and the new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand we had a chance to go hands-on with last week. While its iPhone 14 cases aren’t part of the Valentine’s Day event, the rest of the aforementioned gear is, along with a few other pieces of kit to upgrade your setup or score that special someone some sweet tech. Head below for more details and the promo code you’ll need to land the deals.

Journey Valentine’s Day sale

Over on this landing page, you’ll find all of the Journey gear eligible for the special Valentine’s Day price drops. Everything ships free and will drop 20% off at checkout using code MYVALENTINE. That’s the same discount we saw over Black Friday and the holidays last year as well matching the lowest totals we have seen on the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charging Stand and the ALTI charging desk mat.

However, it is also bringing the brand’s Rapid GO Wireless Power Bank down to $55.99 shipped from the usual $70 price tag. That’s a solid 20% off and an even more rare price drop than we have tracked on the gear mentioned above. The price isn’t quite as low as the standard issue Spigen power bank deal we spotted this morning or the Anker models you’ll find marked down right here, but this one does deliver the brand’s usual clean design aesthetics that match nicely with the its other gear for folks already invested. Alongside full MagSafe functionality, it carries a built-in 5,000mAh power bank that delivers 10W of power to compatible Android gear and 7.5W to iPhone.

Browse through the rest of the Journey Valentine’s Day sale right here and remember to apply the code found above.

Journey Rapid GO Wireless Power Bank features:

There’s no need to stop using your phone when the Rapid GO saddles on the back. We’ve designed the power bank with soft rounded edges and a featherweight build, so you can comfortably use your phone as it charges – or pocket it on the go. The Rapid GO wirelessly fast-charges your smartphone at up to 10W*. That’s more than double the speed of legacy wireless power banks.

