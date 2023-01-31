Govee’s regularly $33 4-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer falls to new low of $20

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $19.80 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for today’s deal. Down from its normal going rate of $33, this is the new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Able to monitor a range of temperatures from 32-572°F, this thermometer is perfect for grilling or smoking meats. With the thermometer updating the measurements every second, you’ll be able to accurately monitor the temperature with the Govee Home app notifying you of changes above or below your target. A detailed chart going back 2 hours allows you to track the cooking progress. Head below for more.

This is one of the lowest-priced options out there for a multiple-probe thermometer, though if you only need two you could grab the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $20. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Govee 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Our bluetooth meat thermometer records food temperatures accurately within 1.8°F/1°C in 1 second with a total working range of 32°F-302°F. Four 304 food grade stainless steel probes allow you to monitor multiple food temperatures.

After using our digital meat thermometer, you can remotely check your meat temperature on the Govee Home app within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range. Save yourself the effort of opening your grill/smoker to avoid excess heat.

Each cooking thermometer probe records temperature changes for 2 hours. These changes are recorded in detailed charts that you can view on the app. That way, you can keep track of your overall temperature performance.

