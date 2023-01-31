Eve’s latest Indoor Air Quality Monitor with HomeKit and Thread hits $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor with Thread for $79.96 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings and a match of the third-best price. This comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the first price cut in a month. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support last fall, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info.

If you want to save some cash and want an air quality monitor that can work with Alexa, you could pick up the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $70. This indoor monitor will track five important factors that impact air quality: PM 2.5, VOCs, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. All the data it collects can be viewed inside the Alexa app on your mobile device in a quality score and you can even ask Alexa what the current air quality is. It can be integrated into routines like turning on your smart air purifier when the quality starts to deteriorate.

Every smart home can use a new smart plug upgrade for automating yet another lamp, light, or appliance, and Wemo’s new HomeKit model is currently on sale. It’s a perfect fit for Siri users, as well as those in the Alexa and Assistant camps, too. The discount down to $25 from its usual $30 price tag makes the package all that much better, especially because you’re getting the future-proofed Thread support.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

