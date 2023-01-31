Instant’s 5.7-quart 4-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Oven drops to $100 shipped today (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the 5.7-quart Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven for $99.95 shipped. After sitting in the $120 range for for the first half of last year, this one has more regularly been sitting in the $140 range on Amazon where it is now $40 off. While we saw a brief price drop to $86 during Black Friday, it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since February 2022 otherwise to deliver a relatively new brand name air fry oven to your kitchen arsenal. This model can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat with one-touch preset programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more.” You can also opt for manual temperature control (from 120 to 400 degrees) with a grill plate and skewer set included in the package. Head below for more. 

Clealy you’re paying a bit of premium for the brand name Instant Vortex model above, but there are certainly nearly as capable options for less. Something like this 5-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, for example, sells for $60 shipped on Amazon. It is nearly as large, features its own set of one-touch programs, and delivers a similar look to your countertop. 

If you’re looking for something more in the multi-cooker category to upgrade your cooking arsenal this year, yesterday we spotted a solid deal on Ninja’s 2022 Foodi PossibleCooker. Now down at $120 shipped, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. On top of effectively doubling as a Dutch oven, it can slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, braise, bake, and proof. Get a closer look right here

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven features:

  • 4-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, bake, roast and reheat
  • EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!
  • FAST PREHEATING: Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 120 to 400° F.
  • EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

