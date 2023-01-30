Ninja’s 2022 Foodi PossibleCooker doubles as a Dutch oven down at $120 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Ninja, this is a solid $30 off the going rate and match for the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Today’s deal also beats the $130 deal you’ll find at Target and is the first time we have seen it down this low at Amazon since Black Friday. This relatively new release launched at the end of the summer last year to deliver an 8-in-1 multi-cooker experience. It can slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, braise, bake, and proof, all while effectively doubling as a Dutch oven so you can brown ingredients directly in the cooking pot and finish meals off in the oven if you want. It ships with the 8.5-quart cooking pot, PossibleCooker base unit, integrated detachable spoon-ladle, glass cooking lid, and more. Head below for additional details.

While you won’t get the pseudo Dutch oven action, a more affordable multi-cooker comes by way of this COMFEE model. While it is, in some way, positioned as a rice cooker, it also features presets for pasta, soup, stew, saute, steamed veggies, cake, yogurt, and more. All of this also comes in at 50% below the deal price of today’s lead deal at $60 shipped.

Kitchen and cooking deals have been somewhat slow-going thus far in 2023, but there are some standout offers waiting in our home goods guide nonetheless. On top of that and joining this new all-time low we are tracking on Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill, we also just featured the brand new Ninja Double Oven that delivers Smart Finish technology alongside a spacious double interior. Head on over to our launch coverage for a closer look and a breakdown of the details right here.

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO features:

This cooker replaces the need for a slow cooker, steam oven, food warmer, nonstick pot, sauté pan, cast iron skillet, saucier, steamer, saucepan, stock pot, Dutch oven, roasting pan, bread maker, and utensil. Using the bottom heating elements, you are able to sear proteins and sauté vegetables right in the cooking pot—no need to transfer to the stovetop. Removable cooking pot is oven safe up to 500°F, so you can finish your meal in the oven for a crispy top. 8.5-quart cooking capacity allows you to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 lbs. of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

