Kingston’s 1,000MB/s DataTraveler Max 256GB Flash Drive returns to Black Friday low at $30

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-A Flash Drive for $29.99 shipped. After launching in summer 2022 at $63, it fell down into the $58 range before settling down at $45 during the holidays. We saw it briefly drop to $38 last week and it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked – Black Friday was the only other time we saw it down this low. The 512GB model is still down at $64.83 shipped, its second-best price as well. The USB-C variant is sitting at just under $38, but for those still regularly using USB-A gear, the latest DataTraveler Max is a notable option. Alongside the ability to move data at up to 1,000MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2, it sports a sliding cap design and unique ridged casing. Get a more detailed breakdown of the Kingston DataTraveler Max in our feature piece and head below for more from $15.

If you would prefer to upgrade your portable solid-state storage, something like this ongoing Amazon all-time low on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB Portable SSD is worth a look. This one delivers notable speeds for the price with an included rubber sleeve to protect it from the elements alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C connectivity. Get a closer look at the specs and pricing details right here.

Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-A Flash Drive features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A Flash Drive

Deliver record-breaking speeds with 1000 MB/s read & 900 MB/s write

Connector protection with sliding cap design & ridged casing

Ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more

