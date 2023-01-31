Load up on organic Orgain protein powder at 35% off: 2-lbs. $19.50, plus more from $14.50

Amazon is now offering up to 35% off a range of plant-based Orgain protein powders and snacks. A great time to to stock up for the new year, one standout is the 2.03-pound vanilla bean Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder for $19.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout with the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. While this container typically sold for $27 over the last year or so, it has been up at $30 for a few months now. Today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Made of organic plant-based protein, you’re looking at 150 calories per serving with 21 grams of protein a pop and zero added sugar. The non-GMO mixture is “great for meal replacement, smoothie boosters, muscle recovery, and pre or post workouts.” Head below for more Orgain protein deals.

If the vanilla flavor isn’t your thing, over on this landing page you’ll find several options on sale including strawberry, chocolate peanut butter, and coffee, among others. That’s on top of a few other Orgain protein products like snack bars, nutritional shakes, and more. The deals start from just under $14.50 Prime shipped and you’ll want to watch out for on-page coupons as well as Subscribe & Save discounts as detailed above.

While we are talking health and fitness, check out this deal on the popular Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbell. But if you’re looking for some high-tech workout companions, Apple’s latest Series 8 wearable is easily one of the best and most versatile options out there. And it has now returned to its lowest price ever as part of today’s Amazon sale. Now starting from $349 shipped, you can get a breakdown on each of the size and color options on sale today right here.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder features:

Includes 1 (2.03 pound) orgain organic plant based vanilla bean protein powder

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!