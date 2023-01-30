Take your home fitness up a notch with Bowflex’s 552 Adjustable Dumbbell at $175 (Reg. $215)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $175 shipped. Regularly $215 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the sale price we are tracking at Walmart and is the best we can find. This is also the same price we saw for a single unit over Black Friday at Amazon last year and well under the regular $429 price the pair goes for. Easily one of the more popular options in the category, the SelectTech 552 ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds in a single dumbbell with a simple dial selector. Not only will it save a ton of space in your home gym compared to individual weights, but it also supports a range of exercises and grows with you on your fitness journey as needed. A 1-year JRNY membership is included for some guided workouts to get you started as well. More details below.

As expected, even with today’s discount you’re paying a bit of a premium for the brand name Bowflex option here. This FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbell, for example, is currently seeing for $100 shipped at Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. This one ranges from 10 pounds up to 50 pounds and comes in at $75 less than the discounted Bowflex option above.

Over in our fashion deal hub you’ll find plenty of sales to upgrade your workout wardrobe for less including new markdowns up to 40% off with deals for the entire family from $7 over at Nike. As for tech fitness companions, Apple Watch is a great option and we are now tracking clearance pricing on Series 7 wearables. Still a more than capable fitness partner, while it might not be the newest models, with pricing up to $250 off the going rates, today’s deals are worth a closer look for anyone looking to score a deal on Apple Watch.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (149 value; auto renews when trail ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to trial end date)

NEW! JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)

On-demand, full-body strength available on the JRNY app

