This environmentally friendly power station is on sale for $1,000 (reg. $1,399)

Loud, environmentally hazardous portable generators aren’t your only option if you’re shopping for a backup power source for your home appliances. Instead, you could use a portable power station that you can silently run indoors to power select appliances and electronics. The EcoFlow DELTA is a kickstarter-funded portable power station equipped with six 1,800W AC outlets, and until January 9 at 11:59 p.m., you can get it for $999.

An environmentally friendly home backup

Power outages are inconvenient, and they’re also pretty common in the winter. Instead of piling on the blankets, you could run a space heater by plugging into the EcoFlow DELTA. This power station’s 1,260Wh battery could keep a few appliances running, or you could use it to recharge your electronics. A blackout might just feel like camping if the heat is on and a Netflix is playing.

Plug your computer into any of the AC outlets or recharge your phone using any of the USB-A, USB-C, or fast-charge ports. Those are located beneath the User Interface panel. Use the interface to see your battery percentage, time remaining, and current input and output.

If you need to recharge, you can use any wall outlet. Those may not be available during a blackout, so you can also use a 12/24V carport or a compatible solar panel. Charge times depend on the charging method and power output, but the manufacturers claim the X-Stream Technology can help this power station recharge up to 10 times faster than other comparable devices on the market.

A backup power station you can rely on

Normally, the EcoFlow DELTA Power station would cost $1,399, but it’s the new year, and investing in a green new mindset is cheaper than it has been before. Get the EcoFlow DELTA for just $999 until January 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

