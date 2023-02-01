Amazon refreshes Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader with new Denim and Agave Green colorways

Amazon today is launching a pair of new styles for its latest Kindle Paperwhite 5. Adding some extra style to one of the most popular e-readers on the market, the new versions now come in Denim and Agave Green designs that add a pop of flair to the classic black release. Arriving with some launch discounts attached, all of the details are live down below.

Amazon launches two new Kindle Paperwhite 5 styles

Opting to refresh the visuals instead of the actual experience, Amazon today has a pair of updated Kindle Paperwhite 5 models out. Originally just launching in a single black design, now you’ll have your choice from a total of three different colors thanks to the Demin and Agave Green styles hitting the market. Each one replaces the backplate of the device, keeping the black bezels around the front as the original model.

Otherwise, everything about the latest e-reader experience from Amazon remains the same. Each of the new styles engulf the 6.8-inch display which sports the same ease of reading in direct sunlight as previous models, but also newfound adjustable warm light tech to help reading at night easier. There’s up to 10-week battery life as well as USB-C charging for when it comes time to refuel, as well as a plastic casing that on top of coming in the new colorways, also is comprised of 60% post-consumer plastics.

We previously walked away impressed by the Kindle Paperwhite 5 in our hands-on review, and the new colors really just make the experience all that more better for those who want an e-reader with some more flair. I mean don’t get me wrong, the classic black design is as sleek as it gets, but Denim and Agave Green vibes are going to be appreciated by anyone who wants something with more personality. Amazon won’t be changing the prices, either. The $149.99 starting price tag remains, though Bezos and Co. are being kind enough to offer a special launch discount on the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 colors, which drops both down to $109.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!