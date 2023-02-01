AMD announces pricing and availability for Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs starting at $449

Today, AMD is announcing an update to its Ryzen 7000 lineup with the introduction of 3D V-Cache SKUs for both Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors. AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology allows you to enjoy additional performance in many of the latest PC games and even helped Ryzen 5000 hold strong in performance metrics when compared to Ryzen 7000’s original launch. Pricing starts at $449 for Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs and availability beings February 28. Sound like something you might be interested in? Keep reading to learn more.

AMD starts 2023 strong with introduction of Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs

Announced at CES, the latest Ryzen 7000X3D CPU SKUs finally have pricing and availability information live. First, let’s take a look at what AMD’s 3D V-Cache brings to the table.

Designed to deliver “incredible gains to gaming performance,” this “game-changing” technology is now available in both Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 flavors. Originally, V-Cache was only available for the Ryzen 7 processor, but this time AMD is taking things to the next level by introducing the technology to Ryzen 9 as well.

V-Cache is really aimed at gamers, though the processors are no less impressive when it comes to content creation or other workstation tasks, especially now that Ryzen 9 has joined the party. The three AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs that are getting the X3D treatment are the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. There are a lot of similarities between the standard Ryzen processors and their X3D counterparts but also several changes.

Let’s start with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Well, for starters, there’s no 7800X to compare it against, so we’ll take a look at the 7700X for comparison’s sake. They both have eight cores and 16 threads, with two graphics cores. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D, however, steps the clock speed down to 5GHz from 5.4GHz, while boosting the stock TDP from 105W to 120W. This means you have a little extra overclocking headroom, though the stock clock does come in lower, so you might have to do a bit of tweaking to get things lined up there.

Taking things up a notch to the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D, both have the same core count and boost clock as the non V-Cache models, though the base clocks do take a step down on the latest processors. Another interesting thing to note is that both the Ryzen 9 CPUs are pushed down from 170W to 120W for the stock TDP, which is an interesting move by AMD.

Pricing-wise, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D comes in at $449, while the Ryzen 9 7900X3D clocks in with a $599 price point and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D teeters at $699. The higher-end prices are actually better than launch MSRP, though the Ryzen 7 does take a step up in cost compared to its lower-tiered sibling. The Ryzen 9 processors will be available on February 28, while the Ryzen 7 launches on April 6.

9to5Toys’ Take

AMD is finally bringing its beloved V-Cache technology to Ryzen 7000, and this time around the inclusion of the Ryzen 9 means you can get even more power out of AMD’s latest processors. The one interesting thing here is the drop in stock TDP. Going from 170W to 120W is a pretty hefty drop, and one that can’t be ignored. While it’s unknown yet how much this will impact real-world performance, it’s an interesting move by AMD none-the-less.

In the end, if you’re looking for the most powerful processor out there for gaming or content creation, it’s hard to deny that AMD’s Ryzen 7000X3D lineup is among the top contenders in the space.

