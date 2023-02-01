Baseus’ PowerCombo Tower features a built-in USB-C 65W cable, more at $48 (40% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its PowerCombo Tower 65W USB-C Charging Station for $47.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Z937A5VW at checkout. Down from $80 normally at Amazon, today’s deal saves 40% from its normal going rate there. It not only takes $32 off its list price, but also marks only the second time that we’ve seen it go on sale. This charger features everything you need to power up at your desk. There’s a USB-C and USB-A port on the outside, alongside three AC outlets. On top of that, there’s a built-in USB-C cable so you can plug-in without having to have any other cords. With up to 65W of USB-C PD output available here, there’s enough juice to power most MacBooks and iPads as well as many Chromebooks or other laptops. Plus, the AC outlets are protected from up to a 1,200J surge to keep your devices safe. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, consider instead picking up UGREEN’s 30W AceCube GaN charger that’s just $15 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have a mix of ports or built-in cable like today’s lead deal, this compact charger easily fits in your pocket and can go anywhere. Plus, 30W is enough power to charge your iPad, MacBook Air, or even iPhone with ease.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking a 4-pack Case-Mate translucent 30W USB-C chargers on sale for $56. This 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick up this 4-pack of chargers. With each one having a different color, you’ll know who’s charger is plugged into the wall at a glance, making sure you never leave your adapter behind.

Baseus PowerCombo Tower 65W USB-C Charging Station features:

1200J surge protection looking after your devices all-day-long and BDIP tech monitors circuit status 86400 times a day then instantly cuts off the power in 0.1s when a power spike is detected, and the halo LED will flash fast. This power strip is designed with over-power, overvoltage, short circuit, overcurrent, under voltage ,surge protection, grounding protection and made of fire-resistance material for your safety.

