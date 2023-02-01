Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack Case-Mate Translucent 30W USB-C Chargers $56, more

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Case-Mate’s Translucent 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers for $55.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $80 going rate for four, today’s deal makes the chargers just $14 each. For comparison, our last mention was $24 each back in December and right now you’d spend $21 per at Amazon. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These unique chargers bring a retro vibe with a colored translucent design reminiscent of consoles from yester-year. The 4-pack on sale today gives you one of each colorway that Case-Mate offers, ensuring that you’ll always know which charger belongs to you. Delivering 30W of GaN II USB-C charging, there’s enough juice here to power the latest MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or even a Galaxy or Pixel Android smartphone, making it quite versatile all around. Take a deeper dive in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color. 50% smaller than a normal 30 W charger with a foldable plug for easy storage, this USB-C charger is small, portable, and can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch, or pocket,

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!