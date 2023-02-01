Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack Case-Mate Translucent 30W USB-C Chargers $56, more

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Case-Mate’s Translucent 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers for $55.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $80 going rate for four, today’s deal makes the chargers just $14 each. For comparison, our last mention was $24 each back in December and right now you’d spend $21 per at Amazon. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These unique chargers bring a retro vibe with a colored translucent design reminiscent of consoles from yester-year. The 4-pack on sale today gives you one of each colorway that Case-Mate offers, ensuring that you’ll always know which charger belongs to you. Delivering 30W of GaN II USB-C charging, there’s enough juice here to power the latest MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or even a Galaxy or Pixel Android smartphone, making it quite versatile all around. Take a deeper dive in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.
More smartphone accessories:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver Qi charging, ANC, and 29-hour battery at $95 (Save $55)
- TAURI Pixel 7 Pro Case: $11.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- SanDisk’s 160MB/s A2 64GB Extreme microSD card returns to Amazon low at $10.50 (25% off)
- iWALK LinkPod 18W USB-C 9600mAh Portable Battery: $24.50 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Amazon up to 57% off Pelican iPhone gear: Waterproof pouch, MagSafe, more from $10.50
- LISEN 66W USB-C/A Car Charger: $18.50 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W power bank hits $70 (Save 30%), more from $45
- VANMASS 3-in-1 Dashboard/Windshield/Air Vent Car Smartphone Mount: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet is a steal for iPhone 14 owners at just $25 (Orig. $59)
- ESR HaloLock Air Vent Car Mount: $18 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts starting at $349
- AINOPE 72W USB-C Car Charger: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- mophie’s Snap+ 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand now 30% off at $56
- 10W Qi Charging Pad 2-pack: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Eve’s latest Indoor Air Quality Monitor with HomeKit and Thread hits $80 (Save 20%)
- OLEBR 3-in-1 Charging Station: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- USB-C Surge Protector Wall Tap: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color. 50% smaller than a normal 30 W charger with a foldable plug for easy storage, this USB-C charger is small, portable, and can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch, or pocket,
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!