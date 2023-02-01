First discount lands on Fossil’s Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Wear OS smartwatch at $160 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $160.30 shipped in two different styles. Normally fetching $229, you’re looking at the very first discount yet at at 30% off. Also delivering a new all-time low, this wearable just launched back in September and hasn’t budged in price until today. Sporting a circular screen design, the Fossil Neutra takes on a different approach thanks to an e-ink panel that steps in over your usual color display. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with the added smart features for showing off notifications and fitness metrics. Which speaking off, the Gen 6 smartwatch can monitor everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. We just recently reviewed the Wellness edition of the latest Fossil wearable over at 9to5Google, too.

Alongside the styles above that include leather bands, Amazon is also marking down some of the more premium styles of Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch. In particular, there are two different models that rock metal link bands and sell for $174.30 each. Also delivering the first markdowns, these are down from the usual $249 going rate and delivering new all-time lows at 30% off.

Over in the Samsung ecosystem, its latest series of wearables are also up for grabs. Right now you can score Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro on sale for some of the best prices yet. The more rugged Pro stylings are down to $399, while the entry-level offerings which are going to be more popular for everyday wear, rest at $230. There’s at least $50 in savings attached across each model, too.

Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

This 44mm Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gives you up to 2 weeks of battery life depending on usage and features an always-on readout display so you can get your heart rate, message previews, weather and more at a glance. Interchangeable with all 22mm Fossil watch bands. The Fossil Smartwatches App is provided by Fossil Group, Inc. so your data will be stored in the USA.

