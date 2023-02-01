Grab app of the year PDF Expert on a lifetime license for $70 (Reg. $139)

Because every Mac comes with Preview installed, it’s not difficult to open PDFs on Apple computers. But if you want to edit and annotate, PDF Expert is much better suited to the task. Right now, you can grab this award-winning App of the Year for only $69.99 (Reg. $139.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

PDFs are great for previewing layouts and sharing image-heavy documents. But compared with some other file types, they can be a pain to work with. Anyone who has used Acrobat knows the challenge — and that’s assuming you have access to this costly service.

You can think of PDF Expert as the ultimate cure-all for these issues. Trusted by over 30 million users, this Apple Editor’s Choice is absolutely packed with great features for working with PDFs. It’s also faster than any PDF editor you’ve ever used before.

Using PDF Expert, you can easily edit text, insert images, and add links to your documents. If you only need annotation, you can easily highlight areas of text, create comments, and apply stamps.

Built-in OCR allows you to grab text from within your documents, and PDF Expert can enhance your scans. The app also lets you merge, split, and duplicate PDF documents, and convert them into numerous different formats.

One license covers up to three Macs, and lifetime updates are included in the one-time purchase.

Order today for only $69.99 to grab this highly rated app at 50% off the full price.

