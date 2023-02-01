Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station includes a scale, more at $62 (Reg. $105+)

Amazon is offering the Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour Over Brewing Station for $68.50 $62.19 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $105 for the past month or two, and $130 before that, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen all-time, beating the previous low of $63 from way back in August of 2021. If bringing the coffee shop home was one of your 2023 resolutions, then this brewing station is a great way to kickstart that. You’ll get both the pour over system and kettle so you have everything needed to brew as soon as it arrives. There’s an auto measure scale that calculates the right amount of coffee and water so you know just how much of each to add to your cup. Plus, there’s options to brew two, four, or six cups of coffee as well, which means that you can choose to do just enough for you or a few friends as well. Keep reading for more.

You’ll want to spend just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of Number 2 paper filters, which are required for brewing with today’s lead deal. Coming in at just $7.50, this only adds $0.08 to the cost of each brew, a worthy trade-off in our opinion as it’ll keep the grounds out of your final cup of coffee and let you enjoy it even more.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up the Keurig K-Duo single serve and carafe coffee maker on sale for $54.50. Down from $100, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While it won’t serve quite as artesian of a brew as today’s lead deal, this does give you the option to brew either one cup or a full pot of coffee with the same unit. Plus, Keurig’s model is more hands-off than the Mr. Coffee station above, meaning those with hectic mornings might benefit from the easier use offered here.

Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour Over Brewing Station features:

Pour over uses optimal brewing temperatures, a precise water-to-coffee ratio, and a controlled water flow to create a super-flavorful cup. It’s a popular brewing method in today’s cafés. Make delicious pour over Coffee at home with the Mr. Coffee all in 1 at home pour over coffeemaker, its on screen, step by step guide walks you through the pour over process, so you get the right amount of Coffee and water at the optimal brewing temperature for great tasting pour over Coffee

