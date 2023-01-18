Keurig’s regularly $100 K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker drops to $54.50

Walmart is now offering the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker for $54.50 shipped. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much in the silver colorway, this is about 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison sake, this model starts at $87 from Amazon third-party sellers and is well below the $128 the standard K-Duo model fetches – it comes with programming options, silver accents, and more. Today’s deal delivers the basic model that sticks to the essentials including both single-serve K-Cup brewing or traditional drip coffee straight into the 12-cup glass carafe. Multiple brew size options, a 60-ounce water reservoir, pause and pour functionality so you don’t have to wait for the whole carafe to fill to sneak a cup in, and a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7 inches tall) highlight the feature list. More details below.

If a simple single-serve brewer will suit your needs just fine, check out the Elite Gourmet EHC model. It sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon, ships with a thermal travel mug, and also works with any ground coffee beans via its included reusable filter. Get a closer look at it right here.

Hit up this deal on Coffee Gator’s glass pour over brewer and then head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen and cooking discounts. Alongside this $100 price drop on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled air fryer grill at $140 shipped, just today we spotted a particularly notable price on the BELLA stainless steel Rapid Electric Egg Cooker for quick breakfasts at just $14 Prime shipped. All of the details you need are in today’s coverage.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker features:

Introducing the K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker: the perfect brewer for any occasion. This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties. The K-Duo Essentials coffee maker has a 60 oz. single water reservoir that is shared between single serve and carafe brewing, which means fewer water refills to save you time. The included 12-cup glass carafe and heating plate are perfect for keeping your coffee hot, and the added convenience of the Pause & Pour feature makes serving a snap! No need to wait for the entire carafe to brew – the Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker can be paused mid-brew for 20 seconds, so you can pour fresh, hot coffee right away.

