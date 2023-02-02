Audio-Technica’s open-back gaming headset falls to best price in months at $109 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica ATH-GDL3WH Wired Open-Back Gaming Headset for $109 shipped. Down from $129, this $20 discount marks the first time that we’ve seen it on sale since back in October. In fact, it’s the second-best price all-time, coming within $10 of the lowest discount that we’ve seen only once before. This headset is designed to help you “localize sounds with an expansive sound field.” That comes from its open-back design and the larger 45mm drivers that deliver “high-resolution audio with exquisite detail.” Coming in at under 220 grams, the ATH-GDL3WH is designed for longer game sessions while still remaining comfortable. Plus, there’s a flexible detachable boom microphone that lets you stay in constant contact with your teammates while playing. Another thing to note is that this headset is wired and includes both a TRRS and two-prong cord to connect to both consoles, like Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, as well as your PC, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Upgrade the rest of your gaming setup with Acer’s Orion 3000 RTX 3060 desktop that’s on sale for $200 off right now. This is the first drop that we’ve seen and makes the desktop $1,300, which is pretty affordable for a system with these specs. In our hands-on review, we found that the RTX 3060 is plenty of power to play your favorite titles at 1080p and even 1440p pushing high frame rates and graphic settings at the same time.

Audio-Technica ATH-GDL3WH Open-Back Gaming Headset features:

Arising from a deep heritage of Japanese analogue audio, Audio-Technica high-fidelity gaming headsets continue to deliver a purity of sound that’s all too rare in the gaming world. The elemental spirit of air inspires the natural, open-back design of the ATH-GDL3 headset, delivering a spacious, immersive listening experience. And at less than 220 grams, the headset is nearly as light as air, allowing you to game for hours in comfort. Inside the open-back housings are large 45 mm drivers that provide high-resolution audio with exquisite detail. The left earcup has a built-in volume control dial and a mute switch for convenient control of the professional-quality boom microphone. The mic is detachable, as are the two included cables

