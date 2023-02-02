Acer’s Orion 3000 RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop sees first price drop to low of $1,300 (Save $200)

Amazon is now offering the latest Acer Orion 3000 i7/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,500, this solid $200 discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date for this model. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics, you will tear through pretty much any game at medium to high graphical settings with the 16GB of RAM being enough for games. You will also have two storage options included here with the 512GB NVMe SSD being your boot drive where Windows 11 is installed and the 1TB 7200RPM HDD being where you can store your large games that don’t require the fastest drive speeds. Wi-Fi 6E and Gigabit Ethernet allow you to have access to wireless or wired internet depending on your setup with the included Predator RGB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse getting you started quickly. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget and would prefer a mobile gaming solution? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $839 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The processor here is similar but a generation older and the graphics are stepped down. The screen here comes in at 15.6 inches with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to go with Apple silicon instead of a gaming machine like the ones above? We’re currently tracking Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB marked down to $800, a more affordable alternative to the flagship debuts. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Acer Orion i7/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3060 Desktop features:

12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700F 12-Core Processor (Up to 4.9GHz) | 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Memory (expandable to 64GB) | 512B M.2 PCIe SSD | 1TB 7200RPM HDD

DTS X: Ultra Audio | Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) supports dual-stream Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, including UL MU-MIMO | Killer Ethernet E2600

1 – USB 3.2 (Type C) Gen 2×2 port (Up to 20Gbps) (Front) | 1 – USB 3.2 (Type-A) Gen 2 Port (Front) | 2 – USB 3.2 (Type-A) Gen 1 Ports (Rear) | 4 – USB 2.0 (Type A) Ports (Rear)

