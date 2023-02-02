Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatches fall to new lows from $160 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $209.30 shipped in three styles. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at 30% in savings as well as only the second discount so far to date. This lands at $20 under the first discount that briefly went live at the start of the year and delivers a new all-time low. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Also getting in on the savings, if you’d prefer to trade-in the full color display found above for longer battery life, Amazon is also marking down the Hybrid version of Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch. Seeing its very first discount, pricing now lands at $160.30 across three different styles of the e-ink display wearable. This one normally sells for $229, and is also seeing a 30% price cut to a new all-time low. It sports much of the same design as the model above, just with a more energy-efficient screen.

Over in the Samsung ecosystem, its latest series of wearables are also up for grabs. Right now you can score Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro on sale for some of the best prices yet. The more rugged Pro stylings are down to $399, while the entry-level offerings which are going to be more popular for everyday wear, rest at $230. There’s at least $50 in savings attached across each model, too.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition features:

Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Track your activities with auto workout detection; monitor overall health and wellness with sleep tracking, upgraded heart rate sensor and SpO2 (blood oxygen). 3 ATM water resistance is perfect for all your activities.

