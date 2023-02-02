Expand your Google smart home with up to 57% off GE CYNC bulbs, switches, more from $11

Joining today’s deals on TP-Link’s Kasa mini HomeKit smart plugs, Amazon has now launched a notable collection of deals on GE CYNC gear for Alexa and Google Assistant users. Starting from under $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find a range of intelligent light bulbs, dimmer switches, smart plugs, add-on sensors, and more on sale today. While not all at the lowest prices we have tracked, you’re looking at plenty of matches alongside some notably competitive listings nonetheless. Just about everything works Alexa and Google Home with no hub-required. Head below for our top picks from the GE CYNC smart home Amazon sale.

GE CYNC smart home Amazon sale:

Elsewhere in today’s best smart home deals, Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell has now hit a new all-time low and you’ll find even more where that came from right here. Another highlight we have on tap right now for HomeKit users is this VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug at 35% off the going rate. There really aren’t very many options that can keep up with this one on the Apple Home side of things you can get for $8.50 Prime shipped, and all of the details you need are right here.

GE CYNC Smart LED Color Light Bulbs features:

Smart bulbs that work with Alexa: Directly connect these smart LED light bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control. With Google Assistant or Alexa, light bulbs with voice control will help create your smart

Wi-Fi light bulbs: Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your Cync and C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home – no hub or bridge required.

Manage your smart bulbs away from home: Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these Cync smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed.

Color changing light bulbs with app: Millions of colors change kids’ rooms with their interests, create next level movie nights, and support your team on game day. Adjust the smart bulbs’ white to any color between warm, amber and cool, bluish tones.

