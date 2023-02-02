Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell brings extra security to the front door at $79 (New low)

B&H now offers the original Google Nest Video Doorbell for $79 shipped. Undercutting our previous mention by $1, today’s price cut delivers a new all-time low from the usual $129 going rate we’ve been tracking as of late. While still fully supported by Google, this technically is the previous-generation video doorbell experience in the Nest stable that has since been rebranded following the release of a battery-powered offering that we breakdown the differences. Much the same, Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant and touts intelligent motion and person alerts. All of that makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, that rounds out the package you can read more about over at 9to5Google.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $50 price point.

Otherwise, just be sure to keep it locked to our smart home guide for all of the week’s other best discounts. The second half of the week has already arrived, and in its wake are a handful of eye-catching offers to elevate your setup be it centered around the likes of Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Nest Video Doorbell (Wired) features:

With the Nest wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!