Hyper’s 6-in-1 USB-C Media iPad Hub upgrades your on-the-go setup at low of $60 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media iPad Hub for $60 shipped. Down from $100 direct from Hyper, today’s deal comes in at $20 below our last mention from October and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This media hub is perfect for your on-the-go iPad setup. Designed to work with basically all USB-C iPad models, including the 10th generation, Air, and Pro models, you’ll find that it expands your I/O and even acts as a media controller. The dock itself magnetically attaches to the bottom of the side of the iPad or via the USB-C connection on the bottom. There’s front-facing media buttons like play, pause, fast-forward, and rewind. On top of that, you’ll find a 4K60 HDMI port, 60W USB-C port, microSD/SD readers, and a USB-A port as well. Plus, a 3.5mm audio jack is available for you to play media through headphones. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending $60 on a multi-port hub and media center, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $8 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your iPad setup with Apple’s 12.9-inch Smart Keyboard Folio. Right now, this keyboard is on sale for $90, while it originally fetched $199. This discount comes in the form of being refurbished, but you’ll still get a 90-day warranty with purchase to protect against any possible defects in workmanship.

HYPER HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media iPad Hub features:

Seamlessly transform your USB-C iPad Pro, Air or mini into a powerhouse workspace with a 4K 60Hz HDMI video port, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery port, MicroSD/SD slots, a USB-A 5Gbps port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. With our user-friendly media shortcut keys, you can easily play, pause, fast-forward or rewind your favorite songs, videos, or podcasts without interrupting your workflow.Display videos and content clearer than ever before with our 4K 60Hz HDMI connection port that allows for double the normal refresh rate.

