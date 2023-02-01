Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees refurb discount to $90 (Orig. $199)

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally fetching $199 for a new condition model, it’s down to $190 over on Amazon right now with today’s offer delivering at least $100 in savings. It undercuts our previous mention from October for a new condition model by $69, and is the best we’ve ever seen.

While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an impressive experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Includes a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to trade the first-party seal of the lead deal for something a bit more premium, the Twelve South BookBook cover is a notable way to add some extra protection into the mix for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This hardback leather case won’t add a physical keyboard into the mix, but does offer added protection, a built-in stand, and enough room to accommodate Apple’s Smart and Magic Keyboard Folios, on top of standalone keyboards and more. Selling for $90, this is a notable option to consider for going a different route than the purely productivity-focused discount above.

All of the other best Apple deals are now going live as we’re halfway through the week. But if you’re looking to cash in on a flagship accessory for Apple’s larger Pro-style iPad, we’re also still tracking $49 in savings on the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard variant. This delivers one of the first drops in months for the elevated typing experiencing, which is now down to $300.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Simply attach to your iPad Pro and type away. Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).

