J.Crew Factory Flash Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off orders of $125

J.Crew Factory is having a Flash Sale and offering up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 15% off totals of $100 or 25% off orders exceeding $125 with code NEW4YOU at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, sweaters, t-shirts, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Quilted Bomber Jacket that’s currently marked down to $119 and originally sold for $198. This classic jacket is quilted, which is highly packable and it’s water-resistant. It’s a lightweight design that’s great for spring and it can be layered easily as well. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quilted Bomber Jacket $119 (Orig. $198)
- French Terry Hoodie $45 (Orig. $90)
- Performance Waffle Half-Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $98)
- Slim-Fit Jean in Vintage $50 (Orig. $98)
- Quilted Walker Vest $77 (Orig. $128)
Our top picks for women include:
- Wide Button-Collar Pullover Sweatshirt $47 (Orig. $80)
- Essential Straight Jeans in All-Day Stretch $50 (Orig. $118)
- Cotton-Cashmere Polo Sweater $57 (Orig. $98)
- Trench Coat $142 (Orig. $238)
- Lace Up Road Trip Sneakers $60 (Orig. $118)
