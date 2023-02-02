UGG Closet Sale is back just in time for Valentine’s Day! Save up to 60% off boots, more

For five days only, the UGG Closet Sale takes up to 60% off best-selling boots, sneakers, sandals, apparel, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $110 or more. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift idea, the men’s Kirkson Lace-Up Boots that are marked down to $126 and originally sold for $210. This style features a water-proof leather design, which is perfect for spring. It also has a wool blend material on the interior for added comfort and warmth. The outsole was designed with specific grooves and a rubber material to enhance traction on a wide variety of terrains. Rated 4.6/5 stars from UGG customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out adidas’ new markdowns for February here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

