Amazon now offers up to 30% off Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, and more from $35

After a relatively slow start to kitchen and cooking deals this year, Amazon has now launched a pair of Instant Pot events delivering up to 30% in savings on a range of cookers and coffee gear from the popular housewares brand. Prices start from $35 with free shipping across the board on everything from the brand’s popular Instant Pot multi-cookers and air fryers to its electric Dutch ovens, milk frothers, and the Instant Pod 3-in-1 Coffee Maker that brews espresso, K-Cups, and ground beans. While prices were lower over the Black Friday holidays last year in some cases, if you missed out on those discounts these are the first sizable price drops we have tracked on much of this gear since. Head below for a closer look.

Instant coffee deals:

Instant cooker deals:

If you’re looking for a more pure espresso experience, the $100 price drop we spotted on the Philips 1200 machine yesterday is worth a look. This fully-automatic solution delivers an easy to use espresso maker at $399 shipped, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. More details on that and the rest of our ongoing home goods offers are waiting for you right here.

Instant Pod 3-in-1 Coffee Maker features:

Compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod. Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee. Perfect for coffee and espresso, brewing at the optimum temperature (195F) and pressure (19-bar pump for espresso). Brew coffee from your own grounds with included reusable pod. 8, 10, and 12 oz K-cup; 2, 4, and 6 oz Nespresso.

