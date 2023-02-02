Go fully-automatic with Philips’ bean grinder 1200 espresso machine at $399 ($100 off)

Alongside the 1-day Philips Gold Box sale, Amazon is also offering the Philips 1200-Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $399 shipped. Regularly $499 at both Amazon and Best Buy where it is now matched, this is a solid $100 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked directly on Amazon for this model. If you’re looking to bring your coffee game to new heights this year, today’s price drop is worth a closer look. Controllable via an “intuitive touch display,” it features an integrated 12-step bean grinder and a classic milk frother for cappuccino and lattes. “Easily make 2 delicious coffee drinks from fresh beans, exactly the way you like it with a touch of a button.” More details below.

If the fully-automatic model above is still overkill for your needs, something like the Gevi 15 Bar Espresso Machine Coffee Maker might do the trick. While it’s not quite as high-end a machine, nor is it as automatic in nature, it will save you a whole lot more at $118 shipped on Amazon.

Alongside ongoing price drops on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station, you’ll find plenty of other kitchen upgrades wine in our home goods hub at a discount. This morning saw Ninja’s regularly $300 Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill, for example, drop down to $180 shipped. This is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, only ever being beaten during the Black Friday festivities, and you can get a closer look at the feature set right here.

Philips 1200-Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Easily make 2 delicious coffee drinks from fresh beans, exactly the way you like it with a touch of a button

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino or latte macchiato – with only two parts, it is also easy to clean

The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away – the intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee

The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 194 and 208°F, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!