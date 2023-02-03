DJI’s Pocket 2 4K/64MP pocket camera is made for recording family moments at $309 low

Amazon is offering the DJI Pocket 2 both standalone and bundled with a microphone from $309 shipped. Our top pick is the standalone DJI Pocket 2 for $309. Down from $349, today’s deal saves you $40 from the typical price. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first major discount on this model at Amazon since February of 2021, though we did track a bundle deal with a microSD card and tripod for $330 back in December of the same year. Ready to deliver a stabilized 4K camera with a built-in 3-axis gimbal to your on-the-go recording setup, the DJI Pocket 2 is small enough to fit in your pants, purse, or backpack with ease. It’s battery-powered and last up to 140 minutes on a single charge. The sensor captures 64MP photos or 4K video through a 20mm f/1.8 lens, and there are even four built-in microphones to record audio at the same time. There’s a screen on the Pocket 2 to see what it’s aiming at, and there’s also a vertical capture mode for social media videos if that’s what you need to record. Take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

While there’s no built-in camera with the Osmo Mobile 6, it turns your iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung device into a cinema camera capable of capturing extremely smooth video. I have the previous generation model and love using it with my iPhone 13 Pro to capture family videos and more. It’s available for $159 on Amazon, which is a fraction of the cost you’d spend on the Pocket 2. Just know that it’s limited to just stabilizing your smartphone and the camera that it has.

Edit your footage on the go with the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED laptop that’s on sale for $250 off right now. Ready to handle your photo and video editing tasks, this laptop packs a high-quality 1080p OLED display that’s 100% DCI-P3 and 133% sRGB compatible. Plus, at $1,200, the ZenBook Pro 15 delivers a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 1TB of NVMe storage to tackle anything you throw at it.

Pocket-sized and extremely portable, DJI Pocket 2 is a tiny camera that lets you single-handedly record memorable moments. Equipped to stabilize movement and take sharp photos and smooth videos, Pocket 2 gives you the freedom to create magic at hand.

