Save $250 on ASUS’ ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop down at new low of $1,200

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,450, this 17% discount, or solid $250 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. The Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor is paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti to run just about every program you use on the ZenBook with speed and power. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for quick loading times and the highest level of performance in all your applications alongside 16GB of RAM. Then there is the 1080p OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display with HDR performance which earns it the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamuts. Keep reading below.

In terms of I/O, you have access to a single USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, an HDMI 2.0 output, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. If you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Looking to have a home desktop setup instead? We’re currently tracking the Acer Orion 3000 i7/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,300, the first price drop we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics, you will tear through pretty much any game at medium to high graphical settings with the 16GB of RAM being enough for games. You will also have two storage options included here with the 512GB NVMe SSD being your boot drive where Windows 11 is installed and the 1TB 7200RPM HDD being where you can store your large games that don’t require the fastest drive speeds.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Ryzen 9/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop features:

Featuring a stunning 15-inch NanoEdge OLED touchscreen with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, ZenBook Pro 15 OLED gives you all the power and precision you need to realize your creative vision. With its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU discrete graphics, there’s serious performance on tap for powerful productivity so you can create, anywhere, any time. WiFi Master Premium enhanced with WiFi 5 gives you uncompromised and unstoppable connectivity.

