Get two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $9 (Reg. $29)

Tired of playing the same old games again and again? It might be time to upgrade your subscription. Right now, you can access over 100 great games and other benefits, with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $8.99 (Reg. $29.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Buying individual games makes sense if you’re going to complete every title and get some replay value. However, you don’t always know whether you’re going to enjoy a game until you play — and $50 is a pretty steep price for a trial.

This is why many Xbox gamers are now using Game Pass. On the Ultimate plan, you get unlimited access to a library of over 100 high-quality games. This means you can try dozens of titles and only play the ones you enjoy.

That’s not all. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers enjoy EA Play Membership as standard, and you get access to big new releases from day one.

Cross-platform multiplayer allows you to compete and cooperate with your PC gaming friends, and the Game Pass library includes titles for Xbox, PC, and mobile devices.

In addition, members can enjoy online multiplayer, free in-game content, and loads of partner discounts. The whole package is worth much more than the monthly price; it’s easy to see why TechRadar gave this service a perfect 5-star rating.

Right now, that price is even lower than normal. With this deal, you get a redemption code for two months of Game Pass Ultimate, which you can add to the end of your current subscription (or start afresh).

Order today for just $8.99 to upgrade at 70% off the standard price.

