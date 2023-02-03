Grow your own herbs and veggies indoors with an AeroGarden Harvest at $80 (Reg. up to $165)

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic indoor garden set for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $165 directly from AeroGarden where it is now matched, today’s deal is within few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on this model in the last year or so and the best we can find. It more recently has sat in the $110 range at Amazon, but this is an additional $30 lower and $10 under the listings we tracked over Black Friday last year. You’re looking at an all-in-one indoor garden that can accomodate up to six 12-inch plants at a time with no soil or mess required. The control panel tells you when to add water, alongside plat food reminders, and will automatically turn the included lighting array on and off as needed. This set also includes a 6-pod seed kit to get you started with some Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, mint, and a 3-ounce bottle of all-natural plant nutrients. Head below for more details.

To further highlight how notable today’s lead deal is, even the smaller 3-plant AeroGarden Sprout is starting at over $80 right now with half the capacity. But if you’re looking to customize your crop, you’ll find a wide range of AeroGarden seed pod kits available on Amazon starting at around $15 Prime shipped, from salsa and pepper sets to heirloom lettuce, tomatoes, and more.

Then, go check out this wild new Love Hulten gadget that translates biodata from real plants into music. And head straight over to our coverage of the latest additions to the LEGO Botanicals line. A personal favorite of mine, the LEGO Group just expanded its lineup of brick built flora with the new Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece sets. Get a closer look at both right here.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth). Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12“ tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water – no soil, no mess, made simple…control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your indoor herb garden.

