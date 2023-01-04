LEGO grows Botanical Collection with new Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece sets

Having quickly become one of the most popular LEGO themes for older builders, the Botanical Collection is now being expanded into 2023. Today, we’re getting a look at two new kits that join the other builds from the series and branch out into some eye-catching new directions. Both the LEGO Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece will be hitting store shelves next month as the theme’s latest kits.

LEGO Botanical Collection expands with two new sets

Delivering another pair of releases to the brick-built flower lineup, the LEGO Group is following up the trend we’ve been seeing for the theme of debuting two new additions to the collection. For the 2023 updates, we’re getting a pair of more traditional flowers compared to the succulets and bonsai tree we’ve seen in the past.

First up is LEGO set number 10313, the new Wildflower Bouquet. This model returns to serve as a really lovely follow up to one of the theme’s very first releases, arriving in the form of an assortment of different wild flowers. There are some incredible techniques employed to make perfect use of the 939 included bricks, too. Each of the flowers is more vibrant than the last, and the build lends itself to being placed in a vase or some other kind of container as an actual way to display the builds is not included.

Taking a less colorful approach, the Dried Flower Centerpiece set arrives as LEGO build number 10314. Marking the seventh installment in the display-worthy theme, this is much more of a standalone piece that doesn’t require bringing your own vase. The more toned down brown, tan, and orange colors brings some fall inspiration into the mix, ultimately delivering quite the eye-catching piece that’s every bit as intricate as we’ve come to expect from the LEGO Botanical Collection. This one stacks up to 812 pieces.

Both launching on February 1, the new LEGO Botanical Collection sets will be joining the rest of the lineup next month. The Wildflower Bouquet will arrive at the $59.99 price point, while its more affordable Dried Flower Centerpiece counterpart shall retail for $49.99.

