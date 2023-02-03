iRobot’s Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum has a 60-day auto-empty base at $399 (39% off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba i4+ and M6 robot vacuum and mop on sale from $299 shipped. Our top pick in the sale is the Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $399. Normally $650, today’s deal comes in at 39% off the typical going rate for this vacuum. In fact, it matches our last mention for the second-best discount all-time, only being beat by a drop to $347 a single time back in June. Featuring a 20% larger battery compared to the Roomba i3, the i4+ EVO is ready to clean your entire house with ease. It features the ability to schedule cleaning of specific rooms at certain times to ensure that your life isn’t impacted by the running robot. And, with an auto-empty base, the Roomba i4+ can go for up to 60 days before you have to lift a finger. With voice control through Alexa and Assistant, as well as detailed mapping of your home, this robot vacuum will be a handy helper in keeping your house cleaner this year. Learn more about Amazon’s purchase of iRobot in our previous coverage then head below for additional information.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $119 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, and it also won’t empty itself. So, your experience will be slightly different from the iRobot option above.

Further upgrade your smart home with this VOCOlinc HomeKit plug that’s on sale for $8.50 on Amazon. Coming in at 35% off, it not only works with HomeKit, but also Alexa and Assistant, delivering a versatile experience all around. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your house this year.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum features:

Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i4+ EVO to empty itself for up to 60 days. 10x the Power-Lifting Suction & Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that pull in dirt, debris, & pet hair from wherever it hides. The i4+ EVO navigates & maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood & carpet.

