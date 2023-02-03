Logitech’s latest Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones fall to new low of $80

Amazon is now offering the latest Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset. This is also the first major price drop we’ve seen to date. Whether you work from home or want something more subtle for your infrequent gaming sessions, the Zone Vibe 100 is for you. The 40mm drivers in the earcups work to deliver “rich audio and bring music and meetings to life with deep bass, crisp highs, and low distortion.” Being able to talk with coworkers and teammates is very important and this headset features a noise-canceling flip-to-mute microphone to get the job done. The headset itself will connect to your computer and mobile devices using Bluetooth with a range of up to 30 meters. Battery life here can also be as high as 20 hours without using the microphone and up to 18 hours while talking. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Logitech above, this headset is wired only, though you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Depending on your work, you may need some external storage to hold your files. In that case, you could grab the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External SSD marked down to $140, a new Amazon low price. It is also $30 under the price of the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD that delivers the same up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and USB-C connectivity. The My Passport also provides drop resistance up to 6.5-feet.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones features:

Noise Canceling Technology: With beamforming technology and digital signal processing (DSP), the noise canceling headphones with microphone capture your voice clearly and eliminate background sound

Easy Video Meetings from Home: This over ear headset’s compatibility with popular video platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom makes it simple and easy to join any meeting

Lightweight Comfort: Featuring a featherweight design with memory foam earpads, these comfortable headphones are built for all-day use and won’t weigh you down, even when meetings go long

