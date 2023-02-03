New Amazon low hits WD’s 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 My Passport Portable SSD at $140 today

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in gray for $139.99 shipped. This model launched at $380 and quickly dropped in the $300 range. It now fetches a bloated regular price of $280 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only while the direct Western Digital listing typically fetches $169 these days. Nonetheless, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low in any colorway. It is also $30 under the price of the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD that delivers the same up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and USB-C connectivity. The My Passport also provides drop resistance up to 6.5-feet. Head below for more details.

More of this week’s best portable SSD deals:

The latest edition to the big brand portable SSD space is that PRO-G40 you see on sale above. Now sitting at the lowest prices we have tracked, you can get a complete breakdown of this 2,700MB/s Thunderbolt solution in our hands-on review from last month right here.

WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

